The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to Chhattisgarh minister Kawasi Lakhma who warned voters that they will suffer an “electric shock” if they press any button on the electronic voting machines other than the one marked for the Congress candidate, NDTV reported.

Lakhma urged voters to press the first button on the voting machine to vote for Congress candidate Biresh Thakur contesting from Kanker seat. “The second button will give you a current [shock],” he said. “The third button will also give you one. But we have fixed the first button.” Lakhma reportedly repeated the remarks at a rally in Kewati, The Times of India reported.

The Election Commission sent Lakhma a notice, asking him to explain his statement within three days. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit had lodged a complaint with the poll panel.

BJP state president Vikram Usendi condemned Lakhma’s statement and said that the minister had misled voters by giving them wrong information on voting machines. Usendi said Lakhma’s remarks violated the Model Code of Conduct.

Polling in Kanker constituency will take place on Thursday in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The third and final phase of polling in the state is scheduled for April 23.