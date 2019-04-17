All India Congress Committee national spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday expressed her displeasure after her party decided to reinstate eight leaders who had allegedly “threatened” her at a press conference recently.

“Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in @incindia over those who have given their sweat and blood,” Chaturvedi said while retweeting the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee letter suspending action against the accused. “Having faced brickbats and abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate.”

In the letter, the party mentioned Chaturvedi’s complaint about “undignified behaviour” by the eight leaders during a recent press conference in Mathura about Rafale deal. In the letter, the eight leaders were told not to do anything in the near future that will tarnish the party’s image. The letter said disciplinary proceedings were closed after the accused expressed regret and their apology was accepted by Congress General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia.