Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said talks for an alliance with the Congress for the Lok Sabha elections have been called off. Singh said the talks were discontinued after the Congress refused the proposal for a tie-up in Haryana, PTI reported.

Singh said that in his discussions with Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and PC Chacko, he had proposed that the Aam Aadmi Party contest six seats, the Jannayak Janta Party three seats and Congress one seat in Haryana. “Congress has refused to form an alliance in Haryana,” Singh told reporters. “We were ready to give three seats to Congress in Delhi.”

The Aam Aadmi Party MP added that the party was ready to give up the Chandigarh seat to the Congress, but this too was not agreeable. “There can be no talks on alliance anymore and we are going to go ahead on our own,” Singh added.

On Monday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had said that his party was still open to an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party, and offered four seats in Delhi to it. In response, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that Rahul Gandhi’s tweet shows that the Congress does not really want an alliance. “It is important to save the country from the danger of Modi-Shah,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that you are helping [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi by dividing votes in Uttar Pradesh and other states.”

Delhi has seven Lok Sabha constituencies and will vote on May 12. The Bharatiya Janata Party had won all seven seats during the 2014 elections.

The 2019 General Elections are being held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, and the results will be announced on May 23.