The electoral fate of Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik will be decided on Thursday as Odisha votes to elect representatives to 35 Assembly constituencies in the second phase of the elections. Polling is also being held in Aska, Kandhamal, Sundergarh, Bargarh and Bolangir Lok Sabha constituencies. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is contesting from two Assembly seats – Hinjili in Ganjam district and Bijepur in Bargarh. This is the first time that Patnaik is contesting from two seats. If elected, this will be Patnaik’s fifth term.

The Bharatiya Janata Party took a jibe at the 73-year-old leader for contesting from Bijepur and claimed that Patnaik feared losing in Hinjili.

The BJP suffered a setback after its senior leader Subash Chouhan resigned from the party for being denied re-nomination from Bargarh, reported the Hindustan Times. Chouhan joined the ruling BJD.

More than 76 lakh voters will exercise their franchise on Thursday. There are 244 candidates in the fray. Apart from Patnaik, the other important candidates in the fray are senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra in Bolangir Assembly seat and BJP leader KV Singhdeo.

Chief Election Officer Surendra Kumar said preparations for the second phase of polls were foolproof. “For the first time in the state, the vehicles of all sector officers are provided with GPS tracking facilities to ensure proper monitoring,” he told PTI. Central Armed Police Force personnel will be deployed in 739 out of 9,117 booths.

In Maoist-infested areas like Kandhamal, Bolangir and Bargarh, security has been beefed up. Paramilitary forces, police, flying squads, static surveillance teams, poll observers, videography teams and excise sleuths will be deployed in these constituencies.

Elections to 28 Assembly constituencies were held on April 11 during the first phase of voting. The overall turnout was 73.76%.

The remaining phases of the Assembly election will be held on April 23 and April 29. In the 2014 elections to the 147-seat Assembly, the BJD had won 116 seats while Congress bagged 16 and the BJP 10.