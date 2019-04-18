A group of armed men shot 14 persons dead in Balochistan province of Pakistan on Thursday morning after forcing them to get off a bus they were travelling in, Dawn reported. Two passengers managed to escape with injuries.

The incident took place on the Makran Coastal Highway in Ormara area shortly after midnight local time. Around 15 to 20 unidentified gunmen in camouflage uniform stopped the bus, checked the ID cards of passengers, and offloaded about 16 of them, Inspector General of Police Mohsin Hassan Butt said.

Butt called it a “targeted killing”. The two people who escaped reached the nearest Levies checkpost and were taken to hospital. The Levies are a paramilitary force that assist police in law enforcement in parts of Pakistan.

Levies and other law enforcement personnel are investigating the incident. The motive and the identity of the victims are not known yet.