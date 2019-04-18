Eighteen Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu are holding bye-elections on Thursday along with Lok Sabha elections in the state. Bye-elections to four more Assembly seats will be held on May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

These are the first elections in the state after the deaths of Tamil Nadu luminaries M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa. For the first time, voting machines with Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail are being used in all the polling booths, reported NDTV.

Thursday’s bye-elections will decide the fate of the ruling All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam that currently has a thin majority in the 234-seat Assembly.

The AIADMK government needs at least 118 seats in the House. Its current strength is 108 after three MLAs turned independents and three others switched side to support rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran. Dhinakaran had won the bye-polls to the RK Nagar seat in Chennai, the constituency of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The DMK, on the other hand, has 97 MLAs now. It hopes to cash in on the anti-incumbency sentiments in the state to bag the majority of the seats in the bye-elections.

“As DMK president, I urge all voters to come and vote so as to bring about a change in the government,” MK Stalin said after casting his vote on Thursday, reported The Hindu. “All of you should vote. I hope people are not influenced by money being distributed by some parties.”

He also accused the Election Commission of “functioning like an ally of the ruling governments in the Centre and the state.”