The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President MK Stalin, and DMK leader and Chennai Central candidate Dayanidhi Maran for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct in Tamil Nadu, IANS reported.

The ruling AIADMK cited Stalin and Maran’s purported comments to reporters on Thursday about them voting for a change in government and their call for other voters to do the same. According to the model code, campaigning should end 48 hours before voting begins. Tamil Nadu votes today.

The AIADMK claimed that Stalin had also made false claims against the state and central governments.

The AIADMK had requested the chief electoral officer to issue a show cause notice to Stalin, PTI reported. “The intention of Stalin is to canvas indirectly by way of addressing the press, which is against and violation of the Election Code of Conduct/Rules,” the complaint said.

The ruling party lodged another complaint alleging that Stalin had criticised the poll panel’s decision to cancel the election in Vellore constituency amid allegations of suspected use of money to influence voters. The AIADMK claimed that the DMK’s criticism was a “blatant violation” of the Model Code of Conduct.