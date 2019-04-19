A 25-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday allegedly cut off his finger because he accidentally voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party instead of the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Hindustan Times reported.

In a video on Twitter, Pawan Kumar of Bulandshahr constituency claimed he had pressed the button of the BJP’s lotus instead of the BSP’s elephant by mistake. When asked if he was forced to vote for the BJP, he denied it. Kumar belongs to the Abdullapur Hulasan village in Shikarpur area of the constituency.

Sitting MP Bhola Singh was the BJP’s candidate in Bulandshahr, while Yogesh Verma was the joint candidate fielded by the alliance of the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance.

The second phase of voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections concluded with an estimated voter turnout of 67.55% on Thursday. An estimated 62.06% voters turned out to cast their votes in eight constituencies of Uttar Pradesh.