The Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed the case filed against a journalist for allegedly abetting the suicide of Indian Army soldier Lance Naik Roy Mathew in March 2017, The Indian Express reported. Mathew had committed suicide days after he appeared in a sting video published by The Quint, in which he was seen accusing his seniors of harassment.

Poonam Agarwal, the journalist who conducted the sting, was booked by the Nashik Police for spying, criminal trespass, defamation and abetting suicide. Charges under the Official Secrets Act were also invoked for the allegation that she carried out a sting operation in a prohibited area. The Army had accused the journalist of posing “leading questions” to Mathew.

Kargil war veteran Deepchand Singh, who had assisted the journalist in conducting the sting, was also booked. Both the accused had been granted bail in April 2017.

Dismissing the First Information Report against Agarwal and Singh, a division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre on Thursday said that the journalist had not done anything that affected the national interest, and the Army was being “vindictive” by filing the case, PTI reported.

“She did not have any intention to go and commit an offence,” the bench said. “We do not understand why you [Army] are so vindictive.”

The Quint called the verdict an “important victory for press freedom”. Agarwal told The Indian Express: “I stand vindicated. The fight is not over. Now, I will focus on my Supreme Court petition which is against the sahayak system in the Army, how OSA [Official Secrets Act] is misused against journalists and which calls for a fair investigation into the unnatural death of Mathew.”

Sahayak system

Under the British-era sahayak system, soldiers are assigned to senior Army officers to provide them “essential support”. However, in The Quint’s video published on February 24, 2017, several Army jawans told Agarwal that officers made them do personal and menial work as well, such as walking dogs and taking their children to school and wives to parlours.

The identities of the jawans were concealed in the video. Lance Naik Roy Mathew was one of the jawans who appeared in the clip, which was shot with a hidden camera.

The next day, Mathew went missing from his camp, and was found dead a week later. Police found an alleged suicide note in Malayalam, in which Mathew said he feared he would have to face a court martial for speaking out against the Army.

The Quint had taken the article off its website “in the interest of the investigation and to ensure that the other jawans who appeared in the video were not harassed and driven to the same fate by officers whose misconduct was exposed”.