The Election Commission on Friday issued a notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, for banners reading “Ab Hoga Nyay” put up in his constituency of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. The poll panel asked the Congress chief to respond within 24 hours, NDTV reported.

In its notice, the poll body said one of the banners was put up without the permission of the owner of the building on which it was installed. The Election Commission said that when its officers asked for papers authorising the banner, the Congress workers were unable to produce anything.

The poll panel said that election officers found seven such banners across the town, featuring Gandhi’s photograph, the Congress symbol, and the slogan “Ab Hoga Nyay”, which had been installed without the permission of electoral officers.

The poll panel said action will be taken if Gandhi’s reply is found to be unsatisfactory.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, and the results will be announced on May 23. The Congress chief is contesting the elections from Amethi and Wayanad in Kerala. Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union minister Smriti Irani will contest against Gandhi.