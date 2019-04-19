The Election Commission on Friday announced that the bye-elections to Agra North Assembly constituency and Darjeeling Assembly seat will be held on May 19. The results will be declared on May 23, along with the 2019 General Election results.

The poll panel said that the election notification will be issued on April 22, and the last date for filing nominations will be April 29. The last date of withdrawal of candidature will be May 2.

Bye-polls to Agra North Assembly seat have been necessitated because of the death of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Jagan Prasad Garg due to cardiac arrest on April 10. He had died after returning home from campaigning for the Lok Sabha election.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress had announced on April 15 that Gorkha Janmukti Morcha MLA Amar Singh Rai, the legislator from Darjeeling will contest on its ticket for the Lok Sabha constituency, The Darjeeling Chronicle reported.

The last phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 19. Polling in both Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal is being held in all seven phases.