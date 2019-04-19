Social activist Agnivesh on Friday said terror accused Pragya Singh Thakur’s statement that former Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad chief Hemant Karkare died because she had cursed him had “insulted the martyrs” of the country.

Thakur, who is accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts and is currently out on bail, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday and is the party’s candidate from Bhopal. Karkare had investigated the charges against Thakur in connection with the Malegaon blasts. He died in the November 26, 2008, Mumbai terror attack.

The BJP leader is facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. The Bombay High Court had granted bail to her in April 2017, noting that she had been in jail for more than eight years and was suffering from breast cancer. Medical reports submitted to the court showed that she was infirm and could not walk without support, the court had observed.

Agnivesh said Thakur’s statement proved that she was “devoid of any spiritual sensitivity” although she wears “vestments of a sadhvi”. He also criticised the BJP for choosing her as a candidate, saying she was only chosen because of her “ability to communalise the election”. “The BJP may tactically distance itself from Pragya’s malicious statement, but it cannot absolve itself of the responsibility for insulting the martyrs of this country by proxy,” he said in a statement.

Agnivesh said Thakur’s and Modi’s outlook were in sync. “The trait common to both is that those who are inconvenient to them must be either crushed or cursed out of existence.” Agnivesh said if Modi differed with Thakur’s sentiments, then he should not allow her to contest the elections.

Read Agnivesh’s full statement here: