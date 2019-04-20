At least five passengers were injured after 10 coaches of the Poorva Express plying from Howrah to Delhi derailed early on Saturday morning, NDTV reported. No casualties have been reported.

Rescue operations are under way, and teams from the railways and National Disaster Response Force have been sent to the site of the accident, according to All India Radio. Railway authorities are reportedly arranging a train for the passengers from Kanpur to Delhi.

Thirteen other trains have been diverted from Kanpur due to the accident, ANI reported.