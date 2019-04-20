The Election Commission on Saturday ordered subscription-based media platform Eros Now to stop the screening of a web series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The poll panel said five episodes of the web series are being exhibited on Eros Now.

The poll panel said the web series, Modi – Journey of a Common Man, cannot be telecast, based on its April 10 order which prohibited the display of any biopic, biography or hagiography which serves the interest of any political entity, during the period of the operation of the Model Code of Conduct.

In its order of April 10, the poll panel had banned the release of the film PM Narendra Modi until after the polls, on the grounds that it could influence the electorate. It had also ordered the producers of Laxmi’s NTR and Udyama Simham not to screen the films until further notice. Laxmi’s NTR is Ram Gopal Verma’s biopic on former Andhra Pradesh chief minister NT Rama Rao, and Udyama Simham is about Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The poll panel said in the letter to Eros Now that on viewing the trailer of the web series, it is apparent that it “showcases the different phases of life of Narendra Modi, from childhood to becoming a national leader”. Since Modi is the prime minister, a political leader and a prospective candidate for the Lok Sabha polls, the web series should not be telecast, the poll body said.

The Election Commission said that Eros Now must also immediately remove all content connected to the web series. “A compliance report may also be sent immediately to that effect,” it added.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.