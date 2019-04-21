At least seven people were killed and 30 others were wounded in a vehicle collision on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, IANS reported. The bus driver is among the deceased victims, officials said.

The incident involved a Varanasi-bound passenger bus that collided with a truck. Rakesh Pandey, the official in charge of Karhal police station, said, “The accident took place on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway while the bus, en route to Varanasi from New Delhi, tried to overtake and collided head-on with the truck coming from the opposite direction.”

The injured are being treated in a hospital in Saifai.

Seven killed and 40 injured in road accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway in Mainpuri on Saturday night at around 10:45 pm pic.twitter.com/E21vYjeUmg — Arvind Chauhan (@arvindcTOI) April 21, 2019