Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday said the voters in Uttar Pradesh who had helped Narendra Modi become the prime minister are ready to remove him from the post. She accused the prime minster of cheating people with false promises.

“Narendra Modi is moving about saying that the 22 crore people of UP made him the prime minister but the people are asking him as to why he betrayed them,” said Mayawati. People can sense the Bharatiya Janata Paraty’s frustration and fear of losing, the BSP chief added.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said her party’s alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal has brought happiness to people across the country. She claimed the alliance was the “mann ki baat” of the 22 crore people of the state.

The BSP chief also accused Modi of including his caste in the Backward Class category for political and electoral gains.

श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी यूपी में घूम-घूम कर कह रहे हैं कि यूपी ने उन्हें देश का पीएम बनाया है, जो सही है लेकिन उन्होंने यूपी की 22 करोड़ जनता के साथ वादाखिलाफी व विश्वासघात क्यों किया? यूपी अगर उन्हें पीएम बना सकता है तो उन्हें उस पद से हटा भी सकता है जिसकी पूरी तैयारी दिखाई पड़ती है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 21, 2019