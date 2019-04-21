Social activist Agnivesh on Sunday said Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi must continue hearing all the cases listed in his court despite allegations of sexual harassment against him. A 35-year-old woman, who used to work as a junior court assistant at the Supreme Court, wrote to 22 judges of the court on Friday, alleging that Gogoi had made sexual advances on her at his residence office in October.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Agnivesh said there could be a “sinister intent to deactivate” the chief justice of India’s office because Gogoi is due to hear many important cases. He said if Gogoi does not hear the cases he will create a bad legacy for his successors and it may set a bad precedent. “If future chief justices or judges of the Supreme Court, with reputations for inflexibility are hearing cases, the parties in litigation fearing adverse outcomes can deactivate them through shrewdly-timed allegations.”

The activist said the judiciary was facing an unprecedented crisis. “The maturity, authenticity and stature of the Supreme Court will be tested on how this crisis is weathered and how the majesty of law is upheld without fear or favour,” he added.

Agnivesh suggested that a three-member committee of retired judges of the top court be set up to look into the allegations with “exemplary impartiality and judicial objectivity”. He added that the complainant has every right to seek redress. “If, on the contrary, she is resorting to blackmail abusing a piece of legislation, or is allowing herself to be used as a cover for waging proxy war against the judiciary – which is an extremely serious matter – that too needs to be brought to light and the conspirators exposed.”

