The BSE Sensex fell over 300 points on Monday morning as key index constituents made losses and global markets were weak, PTI reported. The National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 also declined over 100 points in early trade.

Both indices made slight gains soon after the losses. At 10.17 am, the Sensex was down 246.68 points at 38,893.60, while the Nifty 50 was at 11,666.35, lower by 86.45 points since the previous close on Thursday. Markets were closed on Good Friday.

Only five stocks rose on the Sensex – Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Power Grid Corporation, Infosys and HDFC Bank. On the Nifty 50, the top gainers were Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Power Grid Corporation and Infosys.

The losses on the Sensex were led by Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank. On the Nifty 50, the top losers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indian Oil Corporation and Bharti Airtel.

The rupee was down 46 paise at 69.79 against the dollar in early trade.