A case has been filed against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jaya Prada for her remarks warning Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati against Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan, reported ANI.

Prada was booked under Section 171G of the Indian Penal Code, which prohibits false statements in connection with the character or conduct of an election candidate.

On April 18, the actor-turned-politician had said at a campaign rally in Kemri: “Considering the comments Azam Khan makes against me, Mayawati ji you must think unki X-ray jaisi aankhein aapke upar bhi kaha-kaha daal kar dekhengi [Mayawati should think how his X-ray-like eyes will look at her].”

Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party and Khan’s Samajwadi Party have allied with each other for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Last week, Azam Khan had made sexist remarks against Jaya Prada, after which the Election Commission banned him from campaigning for 72 hours. He had reportedly said at a rally in Rampur that the colour of “the current Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate’s” underwear is khaki.

Jaya Prada is her party’s candidate from Rampur constituency of Uttar Pradesh.