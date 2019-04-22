Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Opposition of falsely claiming that the government’s reservation policy will modified if the Bharatiya Janata Party returns to power. “Till Modi is here, nobody can touch the reservations, given to us by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,” he said at an election rally in Nandurbar in Maharashtra.

The prime minister also assured Adivasi people in north Maharashtra that his government will ensure that they do not get evicted from their land. He pointed out that the region produces sugarcane, which can be used to produce ethanol. “It will create jobs for locals but the Congress-NCP leaders never allowed it to happen,” he added.

The prime minister alleged that these Opposition leaders used to get kickbacks for importing fuel. “If fuel imports are reduced due to ethanol blending, they fear of losing their income,” he added.

जब तक मोदी है तब तक अंबेडकर जी ने जो आरक्षण दिया है, उस पर कोई आंच नहीं आने वाली है।



जब तक मोदी है तब तक आपकी जमीन पर भी कोई आंच नहीं आने वाली है। कोई आपकी जमीन पर पंजा नहीं मार सकता: प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी #BharatBoleNaMoNaMo



The prime minister pointed out that the Congress had given out the first Aadhaar cards in Nandurbar but later weakened the foundation of the project. “Our government implemented schemes such as Jan Dhan and Aadhaar and using mobile network connectivity ensured that middlemen will not take away what is rightfully yours.”

Taking on the Congress government in Maharashtra, Modi alleged that the money allocated by the Centre to feed children and mothers who have just given birth was being given to the Congress’ footmen.

The prime minister also criticised Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for his alleged remark that people join the Army to get a square meal daily. “Those who join the Army know they might have to sacrifice themselves for the country, and such leaders are insulting them,” he added.

Nandurbar will vote on April 29.