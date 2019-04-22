The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka on Monday reported two more deaths of Indian citizens in the serial blasts that struck the island nation on Easter Sunday taking the total of casualties from India to 7. The High Commission identified the two deceased Indians as Vemurai Tulsiram and SR Nagaraj.

At least 290 people were killed and around 500 people were wounded in eight blasts that took place at churches, hotels and a guest house.

On Monday, a blast was reported near St Anthony’s church in Kochchikade, Colombo, where an explosion took place on Sunday, when bomb disposal squads were trying to diffuse a bomb, AFP quoted Sri Lanka police as saying. According to The Sunday Times, it was a “controlled detonation” of an improvised explosive device planted in a vehicle parked near the church.

The High Commission has asked Indians in need of assistance in the country to contact 94777903082, 94112422788 and 94112422789.

Earlier on Monday, Sri Lankan minister and government spokesperson, Rajitha Senaratne, said a local outfit identified as the National Tawheed Jamath may have been responsible for the attacks.