Saudi Arabia on Tuesday announced that it had executed 37 of its citizens for their alleged role in terror-related activities, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The executions were conducted in Riyadh, Mecca, Medina and Asir. “The death penalty was implemented... on a number of culprits for adopting extremist terrorist ideologies and forming terrorist cells to corrupt and disrupt security as well as spread chaos and provoke sectarian strife,” the state news agency said.

The executed citizens were also accused of cooperating with “hostile parties”.

Security forces in the kingdom have been a frequent target of attacks perpetrated by the al-Qaeda and Islamic State groups, Bloomberg reported.