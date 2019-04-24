The Election Commission on Tuesday sought a report from election authorities in Gujarat after the Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of violating the model code of conduct by holding a “roadshow” and making political remarks after casting his vote, PTI reported.

Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer S Murali Krishna told the news agency that Ahmedabad district election officer has been asked to conduct an inquiry.

The prime minister travelled in an open jeep to a polling centre in Ahmedabad’s Ranip area to cast his vote with people lining up on both sides of the road as the jeep passed. After casting his vote, Modi walked a little away from the polling centre and spoke to the media.

Later in the day, the Congress urged the Election Commission to impose a campaign ban of two to three days on Modi, calling him an “uncaring offender”.

“Prime minister is occupying a high post,” Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters outside the poll body’s office in New Delhi. “The bigger the post, the bigger the responsibility. We have told the Election Commission that instead of caring about the responsibility, the Prime Minister is repeatedly violating the model code of conduct.”

Singhvi pointed out that while the poll body has taken action against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, it has not acted on earlier complaints against the prime minister. “So, there cannot be double standards as laws are the same for everybody,” he added.

The Opposition party also demanded a three-day campaign ban on Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah, alleging that he had “openly raised Balakot air strikes, Pulwama attack and armed forces” while seeking votes in Krishnanagar in West Bengal.