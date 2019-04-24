Over 250 women from various fields including law, human rights and academia on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to conduct a fair and impartial inquiry in accordance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act 2013 into the sexual harassment allegations against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

On April 19, the complainant, who used to work as a junior court assistant at the top court, wrote to 22 of its judges, alleging that Gogoi had made sexual advances on her at his residence office on October 10 and 11. In the affidavit, the woman said that after she rebuffed the chief justice, she was moved out of his residence office, where she had been posted in August. Two months later, on December 21, she was dismissed from service. One of the three grounds for dismissal, as detailed in an inquiry report, was that she had taken casual leave for one day without approval. She has said that her family is being persecuted after the incident.

In their letter to the top court, the signatories demanded that a special inquiry committee of “credible individuals” be set up and that Gogoi should refrain from transacting official duties till the inquiry is over. They also said that the complainant should be allowed legal assistance of her choice and that the inquiry should be completed within 90 days.

“While the allegations listed in the affidavit are shocking, equally worrisome was the response of the Chief Justice,” the signatories wrote. “He constituted a bench to hear his own case!”

On April 20, Gogoi had denied the allegations during a special hearing on the “independence of the judiciary”, convened in the midst of the court’s Easter break. The chief justice had said that he did not “deem it appropriate” to reply to the allegations but claimed that they were part of a “bigger plot”, possibly one to “deactivate the office of the CJI”. Gogoi said the woman had a criminal background with two cases against her.

The signatories said the chief justice’s and the Supreme Court’s response to the allegations delegitimises women’s complaints of sexual harassment. “They have declared that the allegation is itself an attempt to tarnish the independence of the judiciary,” said the signatories that include lawyers, scholars, journalists and writers. “This is both indefensible and appalling. We fail to see what this has to do with the independence of the judiciary, which we wish to uphold as conscientious citizens, but this ought not to be interpreted to mean immunity from investigation when allegations are made.”

On Tuesday, a three-member committee of Supreme Court judges led by Justice SA Bobde was formed to look into allegations. Justices NV Ramana and Indira Banerjee are also part of the panel. “The constitution of this committee with no external member is in complete violation of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act 2013,” said the signatories.

Citing media reports, the signatories said the committee violates the Vishakha judgement. “Media reports that this committee will start hearing on Friday and that it has no fixed time frame in which to finish the proceedings, will follow an in house procedure and will not allow legal representation to either parties. While Ranjan Gogoi may not need legal representation, this is tilting the balance against the complainant, again violating the spirit of the Vishakha judgement and The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act 2013,” they added.

