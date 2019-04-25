Delhi on Wednesday recorded the hottest day of the season with the maximum temperature going up to 43 degrees Celsius, reported PTI. This is four notches above the season’s average. The weather department has ruled out the possibility of any rain till end April.

In central India too, the mercury soared on Wednesday – the highest temperature in the region was 45 degrees Celsius in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh and Brahmapuri, Maharashtra, reported IANS.

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday said strong heat wave conditions will continue over the next three to four days in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The maximum temperature will hover above 41 degree Celsius on Thursday throughout northern and central India, reported The Indian Express.

The Met office has also predicted partly cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and dust storms in some areas on Thursday. The possible dust storm in Rajasthan and parts of Haryana and Punjab is likely to worsen the air quality in Delhi. “Dust storm in Rajasthan may bring dust to Delhi, which would lead to increase in PM10 level during next 2-3 days,” said Skymet Director Mahesh Palawat.