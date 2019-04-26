The Election Commission on Thursday revoked its suspension order against Indian Administrative Service officer Mohammed Mohsin for checking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter in Odisha soon after the Central Administrative Tribunal stayed the poll panel’s order, NDTV reported. However, the poll panel has asked the Karnataka government to take disciplinary action against him and debar him from further election activities.

Mohsin, an IAS official from Karnataka, was posted as general observer on behalf of the Election Commission of India in Odisha’s Sambalpur. The Election Commission suspended Mohsin on April 16, the same day a team inspected Modi’s helicopter, on the basis of a written complaint by the District Election Officer of Sambalpur. The poll panel said it found the IAS officer guilty of dereliction of duty as he did not act in conformity with instructions about dignitaries under Special Protection Group protection.

Mohsin has refuted allegations against him, The Indian Express reported. “I have gone strictly by the rules,” Mohsin said. “I have not done anything wrong. Whatever are the rules will have to be followed. I have an unblemished record in my 22 years of service. I have always followed what the law says.”

The Election Commission of India appoints general observers in all parliamentary constituencies to ensure the conduct of a free and fair election. These are always officers from outside the state to ensure transparency and distance from the local administration.