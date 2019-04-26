Narayan Sai, the son of religious leader Asaram, was on Friday convicted of rape by a sessions court in Surat, ANI reported. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on April 30.

In 2013, two sisters from Surat had filed separate rape complaints against Asaram and Sai. One of them had accused Narayan Sai of repeated sexual assaults when they lived at Asaram’s ashram in Surat between 2002 and 2005.

“Two chargesheets were filed against 35 persons,” Hindustan Times quoted Sai’s lawyer Kalpesh Desai as saying. “The prosecution had produced 53 witnesses and documents as evidence. The defense had also produced 14 witnesses.”

Narayan Sai was arrested from Pipli near Kurukshetra in Haryana in December 2013. Four of his aides were also held in connection with the case.

In April 2018, a Jodhpur court had sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment in another rape case filed in Rajasthan.