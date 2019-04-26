The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Karnataka unit has sought clarification from the Election Commission of India about relaxations allegedly given to the state government despite the Model Code of Conduct being in place.

According to the BJP, the state government claimed on Wednesday that it has been allowed by the poll panel to go ahead with development work, with elections already completed in all constituencies of the state.

The BJP asked the commission to reconsider its decision and direct the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government to annul all decisions taken in the last two days.

In its letter dated April 25, Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa said the state government’s decisions on various projects, including projects related to infrastructure and purchases will have ramifications in other states where Lok Sabha elections are in progress.

“My gut feeling is, in this transition period when the general elections are in progress, the decisions taken by the state government will amount to violation of the model code of conduct, leading to various irregularities,” Yeddyurappa said. “I wonder (if CEC has given permission) how the CEC has taken this decision to relax the guidelines of the poll code.”

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa writes to Chief Election Commissioner stating 'Karnataka government is claiming CEC has relaxed model code of conduct & allowed it to take up developmental works; my request to CEC is it should immediately withdraw any such permission' pic.twitter.com/I7N0Fr7Jl6 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2019

The former Karnataka chief minister noted that the poll code will be in force till the completion of elections and its results. Yeddyurappa asked the poll panel to immediately withdraw any such permission to the state government.

The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka were held in two rounds on April 18 and April 23.