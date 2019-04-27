Police in Bengaluru arrested a 65-year-old man on Friday for allegedly making a hoax call to the police control room, reported The Times of India. The caller had claimed terror attacks were possible in major cities in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry, Goa and Maharashtra.

Sundaramurthy, who served in the Army for 20 years before becoming a truck driver, is a “habitual hoax caller”, unidentified police officials said. He was arrested in Avalahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Saturday morning, according to News18.

The caller had said that 19 terrorists were present in Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka police chief Neelamani N Raju had issued an alert on Friday evening to the police in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa following the call, according to The New Indian Express.

Security had been intensified in Bengaluru and Mysuru in Karnataka following the serial blasts in Sri Lanka on April 21, IANS reported on Friday. “We have deployed additional forces in all sensitive areas, religious places, markets, malls, shopping plazas, multiplexes, airport, railway station, inter-state bus terminal and public places to prevent untoward incidents,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar said.