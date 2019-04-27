A video of a police van being used for distributing food packets a Bharatiya Janata Party rally in Anantnag parliamentary constituency of Jammu and Kashmir surfaced on Saturday. The police have ordered an inquiry after the video was shared widely on social media.

The video was shot at a BJP rally addressed by party General Secretary Ram Madhav.

“Today a video surfaced on social media where in one police vehicle is being seen being utilised for distribution of food items in a political party rally in Anantnag,” the state police said in a statement. “The vehicle in question was deployed for ferrying escort personnel of a protected person.”

The vehicle in question has been withdrawn from the person’s service, the police said, adding that the driver of the vehicle has been attached. “An inquiry into the matter has been ordered under the rules,” it added.

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti is contesting from the Anantnag seat against Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir and National Conference leader Hasnain Masoodi. Three separate phases of Lok Sabha voting is being conducted in the constituency. The first phase was held on April 23, while the second and third phases will be held on April 29 and May 6.