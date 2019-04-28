The Trinamool Congress on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party was “misguiding voters” by roping in “non-Indian” wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known as Khali, to campaign for its candidate in West Bengal, ANI reported on Sunday. The ruling party in West Bengal has asked the Election Commission to take action against Khali and BJP’s Jadavpur candidate Anupam Hazra.

The Trinamool Congress said, “Rana is not an Indian citizen and holds citizenship under the United States of America. Therefore, a foreigner should not be allowed to influence the minds of the Indian electors as he has little or no knowledge as to who should be an appropriate MP in India.”

On Friday, the wrestler told the gathering at a rally in Jadavpur that Hazra was like a brother to him. “I will come whenever and wherever he calls me,” Rana said. Anupam Hazra is a former Trinamool Congress leader who had won from the Bolpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2014.

Earlier this month, Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed had campaigned in West Bengal for the Trinamool Congress. Following complaints from the BJP, Ahmed was asked to leave India and was blacklisted.

The remaining four of the seven phases of voting in West Bengal will be held on April 29, May 6, 12 and 19. The votes will be counted on May 23.