The Aam Aadmi Party’s East Delhi candidate Atishi Marlena on Sunday criticised her Bharatiya Janata Party rival Gautam Gambhir after he claimed that she has no vision for the development of the constituency. Gambhir made the remarks earlier in the day when asked about the AAP leader’s complaint against him for allegedly possessing two voter identity cards – one in Karol Bagh and another in Rajender Nagar.

“In four-and-a-half years, AAP government built two new schools of excellence, two talent schools, two university campuses, 25 mohalla clinics in East Delhi and 32 are under construction,” Marlena tweeted. “Hundreds of new jobs. Tell us about your vision too.”

The AAP leader also asked the former cricketer what he had done in the last five years for East Delhi that the BJP had given him the ticket. Marlena claimed that no voter would get to choose Gambhir as he would be disqualified soon.

“It is possible Gautam Gambhir that I do not have vision, but at least, every vote I get will not be in vain!” Marlena tweeted. “No voter in East Delhi will vote for you, because your nomination will get cancelled. So by voting for a disqualified candidate, no votes will be wasted.”

However, Gambhir told PTI that he possesses only one voter identity card. “I have only one voter ID card from Rajender Nagar,” the BJP candidate said. “I used to live with my maternal grandparents as a child at Ramjas Road [in Karol Bagh] but I never voted from or applied for any voter identity card from there.”

“When you don’t have a vision and have done nothing in the last 4.5 years, you make such allegations,” he added, according to ANI. “The EC will decide this. When you have a vision you don’t do such negative politics.”