The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that a depression Cyclone Fani is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by 1 pm on Monday. The weather department had issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Thursday.

“The storm is very likely to move northwestwards till May 1 evening and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards gradually,” said the office of the director general of meteorology.

According to the weather department, Andhra Pradesh’s northern coast and south coastal Odisha may receive light to moderate rainfall at a few places on May 2. Coastal Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall from the following day. The weather department reported that wind speed may intensify from 80 to 90 km per hour to 115 km per hour on Sunday evening in the area.

Wind speed is also likely to pick up over Southwest Bay of Bengal from April 30. The following day, the area and the adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal region off North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh is likely to experience wind speed between 150 km per hour and 175 km per hour on May 1.