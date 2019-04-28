Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of buying votes in the general elections and said her party will request the Election Commission to seek an account of expenditure for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies, PTI reported.

Banerjee, who addressed back-to-back rallies in East Midnapore said the polling body can seek answers from Modi since it often asks Opposition candidates details of how they have spent their money.

Congress leader P Chidambaram had on Saturday accused the Election Commission of being lenient in monitoring the electoral expenditure incurred at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign rallies. The former finance minister told reporters that the poll panel had failed to fulfil it duty to be bipartisan.

The West Bengal chief minister demanded the cancellation of Modi’s candidature from Varanasi, alleging he has not answered a number of things in his election affidavit. Launching a personal attack on the prime minister, Banerjee on Sunday said that “all throughout his life, Modi never respected his mother or his wife”. “You shy away from giving your wife her due respect, what respect will you give to the people,” she asked.

The West Bengal chief minister alleged that the BJP might kill her any day. “After killing me, they will say that it was an accident,” News18 quoted her as saying. “But, I would like to tell them that I am not scared. If I am killed, my ‘ma, mati, manush [mother, motherland and people]’ will fight back.”

Banerjee alleged that the prime minister is worse than 14th Century Delhi sultan Muhammad bin Tughlaq, whose whimsical policies caused great distress. She pointed out that Modi’s policy to demonetise high-value currency notes in November 2016 had also caused immense hardship to people.

The Trinamool Congress chief warned people that a victory for Modi will ensure the end of democratic elections, and she charged the poll panel with “doing the bidding of the BJP”. Her party has repeatedly complained about the neutrality of special observers deputed by the Election Commission to oversee the elections. “In Bengal, there is a democratically elected dispensation but the BJP is trying to run a parallel government here,” Banerjee alleged on Sunday. “A retired officer is dictating terms to the serving officers, this is unconstitutional.”