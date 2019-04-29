A clash broke out between Trinamool Congress workers and security forces outside a polling booth in Asansol, West Bengal, ANI reported. Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Union minister Babul Supriyo’s car was vandalised during the clash.

The clash broke out after Trinamool Congress workers insisted that voting continue despite the absence of central forces at the polling booth. Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) opposed this, according to NDTV. Clashes were reported outside booth number 125-129 and 199 in Asansol, ANI reported.

Supriyo, the sitting MP and BJP’s candidate from Asansol, said people in West Bengal were aware that central forces were not stationed at the polling booth and that they wanted security personnel present there to cast their vote. “I will myself take the central forces to that polling station,” ANI quoted him as saying. “Mamata Banerjee is scared of democracy, that’s why this is happening,” he said, according to NDTV.

Supriyo is contesting against the CPI(M)’s Gouranga Chatterjee, Trinamool’s actor-turned–politician Moon Moon Sen and Congress’ Biswarup Mondal. Eight constituencies in West Bengal are voting on Monday.

Villagers boycotted polls at polling booth numbers 222 and 226 in Jemua of Bardhaman constituency as central forces were not present, ANI reported. Voting has been suspended at the polling station as voters reportedly staged a protest.

Clashes also took place between workers of the Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party in Nanoor under Birbhum, reported India Today. The villagers had reportedly alleged that Trinamool Congress workers were threatening them.

Raniganj

Booth no. 169, 113, 218

Captured — Chowkidar Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) April 29, 2019

#WATCH Clash between TMC workers and QRF and security personnel outside polling booth number 125-129 in Asansol, after disagreement erupted between BJP & CPI(M) workers after TMC workers insisted on polling despite absence of central forces. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/wmTE97gY4i — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019