Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a rally in Bahraich city in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday that the Opposition cannot provide a strong government that will transform India into a superpower.

“This election will determine India’s place in the world in the 21st century,” Modi said. “Will you not be happy if India becomes a superpower? The whole country wants that India becomes a superpower, but can this work be done by a weak, loose, helpless coalition government?”

The prime minister asked the audience at the rally if the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party can provide a strong government. “Can the Congress and its ‘mahamilavati’ [adulterated] friends provide such a government?” The prime minister claimed that the Opposition was merely trying to save its seat deposits and not win elections.

He said that after four phases of elections it is unclear if there will be a leader of the Opposition in the next Lok Sabha. “Those who are not in a position to get the leader of the Opposition’s post by winning 50-55 seats, are getting prime minister’s clothes stitched,” he added.

In Barabanki, Modi claimed that while the Opposition was speculating about their prime ministerial candidate before the polls, they are now trying to hide. He asked people not to believe in rumours spread by the SP and the BSP, and to make his party victorious by as many votes as possible.

“They have only one slogan: get rid of Modi,” he added. “What will do for farmers? What will they do for women? What will they do against terrorism? They are silent about all these matters.”

The prime minister listed a number of alleged scams that occurred during the rule of the SP and the BSP. He said these two parties and the Congress are alike in their contributions to nepotism and corruption.

“There is no sector in which the Congress has not indulged in corruption,” Modi alleged. “But I exposed all of them. They want Modi out of power because the National Democratic Alliance government took action against black money and corruption.” The prime minister claimed that he has shut down 3.5 lakh fake companies within five years.

The prime minister also claimed that had Sardar Vallabbhai Patel been the first prime minister of India instead of Jawaharlal Nehru, the farmers of the country would have been in a much better condition today.

In Bahraich, Modi asserted that the BJP government has acted for the betterment of all sections of society without discrimination. Houses will be built for all poor citizens by 2022, he added, and claimed that the BJP government has taken banking to the doorstep of the poor. “Did the Samajwadi Party provide electricity where their vote bank did not exist?” he asked. “Did the Bahujan Samaj Party do it? No, but we do it.”

The prime minister said that the government had ordered surgical strikes and air strikes across the border in Pakistan after the February 14 Pulwama attack. “We will kill terrorists by entering their homes,” he said. “We will not be pressured by anybody.” He claimed that terrorism has decreased significantly in the country as a result of his actions.

Modi claimed that during Congress rule, sleeper cells of terrorist groups proliferated throughout the country. “They try to find saffron [Hinduism] in terrorism,” he added.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23. The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party are in an alliance, contesting 38 and 37 seats in Uttar Pradesh.