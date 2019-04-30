The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the real estate company, Amrapali Group, to share details of all its transactions with former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni who was the firm’s brand ambassador between 2009 and 2016, ANI reported. The company has until Wednesday to comply with the court’s orders.

Dhoni had sued the realty firm for not clearing dues amounting to Rs 40 crore owed to him. The cricketer has also accused the firm of not giving him possession of a penthouse he had paid for in the Amrapali Safari Ranchi project.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and UU Lalit asked the real estate group to disclose the remuneration Dhoni was paid by different companies of the group as a brand ambassador. The court also accepted a forensic audit report in connection with the case.

Supreme Court directs Amrapali Group, to apprise it by tomorrow with respect to all its transaction with Indian cricketer, MS Dhoni, who had worked as a brand ambassador for it between during 2009-2016. pic.twitter.com/j4r4TjFFqJ — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2019

The court is hearing a batch of petitions by home buyers seeking possession of around 42,000 flats booked in Amrapali Group projects in Uttar Pradesh. In December 2018, the Supreme Court had ordered that a five-star hotel, cinema hall, malls and factories belonging to the Amrapali Group be attached and sold and called the real estate firm a “perfect liar”, and “the worst kind of cheater”.

In February, the Supreme Court had allowed the Delhi Police to arrest Amrapali Group’s Chief Managing Director Anil Sharma and two directors based on a criminal case filed against them, PTI reported.