Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hours after a fire broke out at Shastri Bhawan in Delhi. The building houses the ministries of law, information and broadcasting, corporate affairs, chemicals and petrochemicals, and human resource development.

“Modi ji burning files is not going to save you,” Gandhi tweeted. “Your day of judgement is coming.” The Congress party and its president have repeatedly accused the Modi government of corruption – lately over the Rafale jet deal. Gandhi has accused Modi of helping businessman Anil Ambani secure an offset contract in the deal.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to Shastri Bhawan after the fire broke out at 2.30 pm. No casualty was reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, PTI quoted unidentified officials as saying.

“The fire broke out at the top floor in the waste material of cooler and electrical wires,” fire department official R Meena told ANI.