Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said he has directed authorities to take the strictest action against those who allegedly raped a 19-year-old woman in Shimla on Sunday night, ANI reported. The police have not arrested anyone so far.

The incident was reported on Monday after the woman filed a police complaint. In her statement, she claimed that she was returning home on Sunday at around 10 pm when she was dragged into a car, The Indian Express reported. Three men then raped her and left her on the road, the complainant said. She then reported the incident on the Gudiya helpline number.

An eight-member special investigation team has been constituted to investigate the matter, ANI reported. The team will be headed by Additional Superintendent of Police (Shimla City) Praveer Thakur.

“The matter was registered last [Monday] evening and investigation has been initiated,” Thakur told ANI. “It is a very unfortunate incident. It should not have ever happened. I have directed [authorities] to take strictest action in this matter. The girl is recording her statement before judicial magistrate.”

Thakur said he has ordered a magisterial inquiry and asked for a report within 24 hours. “The matter will be solved soon and culprits will not be let off,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee submitted a memorandum to Governor Acharya Dev Vrat demanding the dismissal of the state government.