Suspected Maoists torched at least 25 vehicles of a road construction company in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Wednesday. Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawade told PTI that the incident took place at Dadapur in Kurkheda administrative division around 3.30 am.

“A group of Maoists gathered around 3.30 am at Dadapur where the construction of a national highway has been going on since the last few months,” he said. “After setting the vehicles on fire, they escaped into the forest. A search operation has been launched.”

The vehicles mostly belonged to Amar Infrastructures Ltd, IANS reported. The Maoists also set ablaze two local site offices belonging to the construction firm. They also put up banners condemning the killing of their comrades in a police operation on April 22, 2018.

A Central Reserve Police Force jawan was injured in an improvised explosive device blast in Gadchiroli on April 10, a day before the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections began.