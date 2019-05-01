Social activist Agnivesh said on Wednesday that the Arya Samaj organisation has decided to support the Congress in its effort to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. “Informal decisions have been taken to defeat the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-Hindutva brand of cultural nationalism and communal politics of BJP, its political affiliate, in 2019 elections,” Agnivesh said in a statement released to the media.

Agnivesh is the spiritual head of the Arya Samaj movement. The activist claimed that the RSS has made “political and poisonous inroads” into the 140-year-old Arya Samaj institution. Therefore, the group has decided to back the Opposition party in the General Elections, he added.

“Our singular objective in this initiative is to defeat the hegemonistic, socially disruptive, politically sinister Hindutva politics spearheaded by Modi-Shah duo [Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah],” the statement added.

The statement claimed that the BJP will only win around 150 seats in the 2019 polls, far fewer than the 282 it won in 2014. It said the BJP’s allies may take the tally up to 200, but the Congress and its allies will win around 300 seats.

“Arya Samaj activists have already started working actively on the ground in support of the Congress Party in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh,” Agnivesh said. He said that the Arya Samaj will also work towards ensuring the defeat of BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur in Bhopal. Thakur is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts.

The statement said that in Kerala, the Arya Samaj will support the Left Democratic Front. It endorsed the Left’s stand on the Sabarimala matter.

Here is the entire statement: