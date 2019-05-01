A Delhi court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, who is accused of securing traffic rights for private airlines illegally in exchange for money, PTI reported.

In its chargesheet, the Enforcement Directorate claimed that Talwar had been in touch with former aviation minister Praful Patel and that he had finalised various communications on behalf of Emirates and Air Arabia that were addressed to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The agency claimed that the companies associated with Talwar had received payments of more than Rs 230 crore in connection with the case, reported the Hindustan Times.

The court also issued a non-bailable warrant against Talwar’s son Aditya. He, too, has been named an accused in the case. The court will hear the case next on May 9.

Talwar has been in the investigating agency’s custody since his extradition from Dubai on January 30. He was arrested along with Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena, who is an accused in the AgustaWestland chopper scam.

The Enforcement Directorate had initially accused Talwar of serving as a middleman in a deal to favour foreign private airlines and sideline national carrier Air India. The Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation have been investigating the lobbyist’s involvement in a case related to the alleged misuse of Rs 90 crore from a corporate social responsibility initiative. The two agencies have booked him for criminal conspiracy and the Income Tax department has charged him with tax evasion.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate continued questioning Deepa Talwar, the wife of the corporate lobbyist. Deepa Talwar has been questioned thrice since April 24.