China on Wednesday lifted its veto on designating Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist by the United Nations, India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin said on Twitter.

“Big, small, all join together. Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist in UN Sanctions list,” Akbaruddin said. “Grateful to all for their support.”

Beijing has repeatedly blocked attempts by the United Nations Security Council to blacklist Azhar, most recently on March 13. The Jaish-e-Mohammed killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force Personnel in a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14.

The proposal to blacklist Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee was moved by United States, the United Kingdom and France two weeks after the Pulwama bombing. China blocked it by putting a “technical hold” on the application. It defended its move saying it was only following procedure and needed more time to review the proposal.

The country’s foreign ministry claimed its actions do not amount to protecting violent Islamic groups from sanctions – an allegation levelled by the United States. China had previously prevented the Security Council’s Islamic State and al Qaeda sanctions committee from sanctioning Azhar in 2016 and 2017.

On February 15, a day after the Pulwama attack, China had refused to back India’s appeal at the UN to designate Azhar a global terrorist. Earlier too, China had blocked attempts to list him as a global terrorist.