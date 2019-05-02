Women’s groups, lawyers, activists, academics and writers issued a joint statement on Thursday expressing solidarity with the decision of the woman who accused Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment to withdraw from the proceedings of the in-house inquiry.

“The reasons given by her in the letter justify her decision to abstain, especially in the context of total imbalance of power vis-a-vis her on one side and the members of highest judiciary on the other,” they said.

The statement said Gogoi appeared before the in-house committee after the complainant decided to not participate in the process. “By this very conduct the committee has completely delegitimised itself,” the statement said. “If the committee continues to proceed with the enquiry instead of satisfactorily concluding the matter it will raise many more questions.”

The three-member committee of the Supreme Court constituted to investigate the allegations comprises Justices Indira Banerjee and Indu Malhotra and is headed by Justice SA Bobde.

The group reiterated that the constitution of the three-judge panel is “inherently flawed”. They said the chief justice was senior to the three judges hearing the complaint, that the committee did not adhere to Vishaka guidelines and that an external member was not present on the panel as per these guidelines.

“We write again, calling upon the Supreme Court judges to take corrective steps and put a halt to these proceedings,” the statement said. “If they fail to do so, not only the complainant but the citizens of this country, especially women and marginalized sections, will lose faith in the judicial system.”

The statement was endorsed by 333 people and groups, including Forum Against Oppression of Women, People’s Union for Civil Liberties, advocate Flavia Agnes, writer V Geetha, academic and researcher Susie Tharu, social activist Nityanand Jayaraman and members of the civil society.

On April 26, the Women in Criminal Law Association had demanded that proper procedure be followed in the inquiry into the allegation of sexual harassment against Gogoi.

Read the full statement here: