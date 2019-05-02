The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the results of the Class 12 examinations on Thursday. The pass percentage is 83.4%.

Hansika Shukla of DPS Meerut Road in Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora of SD Public School in Muzaffarnagar topped the exams by scoring 499 out of 500 marks. Three students are at the second spot with 498 while 18 students have scored 497.

Girls performed better than boys this year, with a pass percentage of 88.70, while that of boys was 79.4%. As many as 17693 students scored above 95% while 94299 got more than 90%.

A CBSE official said Thiruvananthapuram was the best performing region with 98.2% students passing the exam, followed by the Chennai region with a pass percentage of 92.93, and Delhi region with 91.87 pass percentage.

Around 13 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 examination this year. The results of the Class 12 CBSE examination can be found here.