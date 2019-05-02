An Assam Rifles jawan on election duty on Thursday allegedly opened fire at a poll camp, killing his colleague in Bagnan area of Howrah district in West Bengal, PTI reported. Two other jawans are believed to be injured and are undergoing treatment.

The accused has been identified as Lakshmi Kanta Barman and the deceased as a jawan from the seventh Batallion of the Assam Rifles Bholanath Das. Barman reportedly fired 13 rounds at the camp set up in a school in Bagnan.

“He was reportedly depressed and had been unwell for quite some time,” an unidentified police official told PTI. “As per our information, Barman was taken off duty.”

Barman is currently under police detention.

Central force personnel have been deployed to the region ahead of the Lok Sabha election in Howrah on May 6.