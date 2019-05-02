A portion of the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad fell off after an unseasonal rain shower on Wednesday, PTI reported. No injuries were reported and the police have cordoned off the area.

Police said a part of the lime stucco work on one of its four 56-metre-tall minarets fell off. The Archaelogical Survey of India, responsible for the monument’s conservation, is conducting an inspection, according to PTI.

The ASI has been undertaking restoration work for the last several years, The New Indian Express reported. Milan Kumar Chauley, superintending archaeologist of ASI-Hyderabad, said the collapse may have occurred because of the old lime.

Telangana: A portion of one of the pillars of the historic monument Charminar in Hyderabad, got damaged yesterday. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/ugzX8GDBdZ — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2019

“The original plaster was replaced by the Nizam in 1924 at a cost of Rs 1 lakh,” Chauley told The New Indian Express. “Originally, lime has a life of 700-800 years. However, the mortar used around that time must not have been strong.” The official said that a mesh will be installed around the affected area to prevent any further damage.

The monument was built in 1591 AD by Mohammed Quli Qutb Shah, the fifth king of the Qutb Shahi dynasty.