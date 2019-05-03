The Patiala House Court in New Delhi on Friday granted bail to former court master Tapan Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for allegedly tampering with the Supreme Court’s order in Ericsson’s contempt plea against industrialist Anil Ambani, Bar and Bench reported.

Chakraborty and another former court master, Manav Sharma, had been arrested on April 7 and sent to police custody. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Manish Khurana dismissed Chakraborty’s bail plea on April 18 and remanded him in judicial custody.

On Friday, Judge MK Nagpal said that Chakraborty had been in custody since his arrest and had been extensively interrogated. “It has also been stated that the applicant stands already terminated from the services of the Supreme Court,” he added. “Hence, in the opinion of this court, no purpose is being served by detaining the applicant into the custody further.”

Nagpal also ordered Chakraborty to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and surety of like amount.

Chakraborty and Sharma had pleaded innocence in the case, but were dismissed from employment by the Supreme Court earlier this year after Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi passed an administrative order holding them guilty of tampering.