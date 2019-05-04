Cyclone Fani entered West Bengal on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday by crossing Kharagpur, a day after it made landfall in Odisha, reported ANI. At least three people died in the storm, but some reports said eight people were killed. Officials have not disclosed the toll yet.

The storm uprooted trees and heavy rainfall lashed in parts of West Bengal on Saturday morning, according to NDTV. The eye of the storm is expected to hit Kolkata on Saturday afternoon. Parts of Kolkata and the suburbs had received moderate to heavy rain since Friday afternoon.

According to the Meteorological department, the “extremely severe cyclonic storm” relatively weakened after entering coastal Odisha and weakened into a “very severe” cyclone as it approached Bengal.

“The severe cyclonic storm Fani entered Bengal at 12:30 am through Odisha’s Balasore,” said Regional Meteorological Centre’s Deputy Director General Sanjib Bandyopadhyay, according to IANS. “It crossed Kharagpur packing a wind of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph.”

Bandhyopadhyay said the storm was close to Arambagh in Hooghly district and 40 km west of Kolkata. “It is likely to continue further in north, north-east direction, and reach east Burdwan-Hooghly border, and through Nadia go to Bangladesh on Saturday afternoon, weakening into a cyclonic storm, after having triggered rains,” the official said.

In West Bengal, the cyclone swept through cities and towns in coastal areas including Digha, Mandarmani, Tajpur, Sandehskhali and Contai while the effects of the storm could also be felt in cities like Kharagpur and Burdwan. The administration in some districts switched off electricity as a precaution.

Bandhyopadhyay said the weather will start improving in West Bengal by Saturday evening. The India Meteorological Department, however, has warned North Eastern states to be on alert as the cyclone may enter the region after crossing Bangladesh.

Digha, West Bengal: #CycloneFani hit West Bengal by crossing Kharagpur earlier today pic.twitter.com/5T90cjVvTu — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2019

In Odisha, the airport at Bhubaneswar will resume operations at 1 pm on Saturday, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The airport had suffered extensive damage in the storm, including damage to the roof and facade of the passenger terminal, roof of the Air Traffic Control tower.

The airport in Kolkata has been shut till 3 pm on Saturday. Air India announced that it will resume operations at Kolkata airport at 9.45 am, reported ANI.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other political leaders cancelled rallies in Bengal. Banerjee also asked people to stay indoors on Saturday.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said around 12 lakh people were evacuated from vulnerable areas over the past 24 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke to Patnaik and the governors of Odisha and West Bengal, Ganeshi Lal and Keshari Nath Tripathi. Modi assured support from the Centre towards the states.

The Jharkhand government issued an advisory on Friday asking all district deputy commissioners to set up control rooms in the wake of the cyclone, reported PTI. The advisory warned that rains accompanied by strong winds is likely in all 24 districts of the state on May 4.

Rain lashes Kolkata as #CycloneFani hit West Bengal by crossing Kharagpur earlier today pic.twitter.com/sP8ktKn2rR — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2019