Election watch: Army is not personal property of Modi’s, says Rahul Gandhi
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place in three more phases until May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi held a press conference on Saturday morning during which he claimed it was clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party would lose the elections. He said that the armed forces were not Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s property either.
On Friday, the Congress had retaliated after Modi referred to alleged surgical strikes, conducted during the tenure of the previous government, as video games. Gandhi on Saturday said this did not insult the Congress, only the Army.
Live updates
10.42 am: Gandhi says terrorism needs to be dealt with more sternly and that if voted in, his government will be harder on it. “Which government bowed before terrorism, sent [Masood] Azhar to Pakistan?” he asks. He adds that the Election Commission is biased towards the ruling BJP, reports PTI.
10.40 am: We do not politicise our armed forces, says Rahul Gandhi.
10.35 am: Gandhi says that he apologised to the Supreme Court for saying the court supported his “chowkidar chor hai” stance. However, he says he still stands by the slogan, reports Hindustan Times.
10.30 am: Gandhi claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party is in a panic and it is clear that the party will lose the Lok Sabha elections.
10.20 am: “Army is not a personal property of Mr Modi,” says Gandhi. He adds that the surgical Strikes are done by the armed forces. He says that when Modi calls surgical strikes made during Congress government “video games”, he does not insult the Congress, he insults the Army.
Read more here: Congress claims Narendra Modi insulted armed forces by comparing surgical strikes to video games
10.15 am: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi holds a press conference. He says the biggest issue right now is unemployment. “Country is asking that Modiji you promised us 2 crore jobs, what about that?” ANI quotes him as saying. “He [Modi] doesn’t speak a word on jobs or farmers as he has nothing to say.”
10.10 am: The Election Commission on Friday cleared Amit Shah in two complaints.
Read more here: Amit Shah did not violate poll code in Bengal and Nagpur speeches, says EC
10 am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has cancelled rallies in light of Cyclone Fani, which has killed at least three people in Odisha, reports PTI.
Here are the top election updates from Friday:
- The Election Commission ruled that Narendra Modi did not violate the Model Code of Conduct in his speeches in Nanded in Maharashtra on April 6 and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on April 25.
- Narendra Modi mocked the Congress for claiming that it conducted six surgical strikes during UPA rule. Modi wondered why neither terrorists, nor Pakistan or India came to know about the strikes.
- Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said she had stopped children from shouting an abusive slogan against Narendra Modi and told them to chant good slogans instead. Gandhi’s statement came a day after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights issued her a notice for allegedly involving children in her election campaign.
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath defended his remark against a Samajwadi Party candidate, saying one uses a dais to hit out at the Opposition and not to sing devotional songs. He said this with reference to an Election Commission notice for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.
- The Supreme Court agreed to hear a review petition submitted by 21 Opposition parties asking it to direct the Election Commission to cross-check at least 50% votes using Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail slips.
- The poll panel rejectedthe nominations filed by 24 out of 25 turmeric farmers from Telangana who had applied to contest against Narendra Modi in Varanasi in a bid to draw attention to their demands about their challenges.